The YMCA of Lincoln on Wednesday announced plans for two new outdoor playgrounds in northwest and southeast Lincoln.

The organization said it will add two new outdoor playgrounds at its Fallbrook and Copple Family locations. The playgrounds are scheduled to open in time for the upcoming school year.

“The addition of two playgrounds will aid the Y in continuing to promote healthy lifestyles and exercise for children,” Barb Bettin, president & CEO of the YMCA of Lincoln, said in a news release. “As one of the largest youth development organizations in Lincoln, the Y is committed to providing a safe and fun environment where kids can play.”

The Fallbrook location, 700 Penrose Drive, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday at noon to celebrate the opening of the playground.

The Copple Family Y at 8700 Yankee Woods Drive will announce its ribbon-cutting ceremony next month.

For more information, visit YMCALincoln.org.

PhotoFiles: It's fun to stay at the … Goldfish Archery Pick-up basketball Joggers Rokeby Kids Baseball day camp Frisbee Flag football Racquetball Pain relief Rokeby kids Pep talk Pumping iron Flag football Track Basketball Derby Cars Working out Big Brothers To the hoop Spinning In the pool Baseball camp Derby races Serve