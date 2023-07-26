Air Park community center opens; meet Lincoln's interim police chief Michon Morrow; Nebraska football deep again in Big Ten media preseason poll.
The YMCA of Lincoln on Wednesday announced plans for two new outdoor playgrounds in northwest and southeast Lincoln.
The organization said it will add two new outdoor playgrounds at its Fallbrook and Copple Family locations. The playgrounds are scheduled to open in time for the upcoming school year.
“The addition of two playgrounds will aid the Y in continuing to promote healthy lifestyles and exercise for children,” Barb Bettin, president & CEO of the YMCA of Lincoln, said in a news release. “As one of the largest youth development organizations in Lincoln, the Y is committed to providing a safe and fun environment where kids can play.”
The Fallbrook location, 700 Penrose Drive, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday at noon to celebrate the opening of the playground.
The Copple Family Y at 8700 Yankee Woods Drive will announce its ribbon-cutting ceremony next month.
For more information, visit
YMCALincoln.org.
PhotoFiles: It's fun to stay at the …
Goldfish
Cedric Edwards (center) caught a goldfish and earned the admiration of others at the Central YMCA's Funday in July 1971.
Journal Star File Photo
Archery
YMCA day camp director Jolleen Clymer helps 6-year-old Jenny Strand as she tries archery for the first time in June 1975.
Journal Star File Photo
Pick-up basketball
A group of guys play pick-up basketball over their lunch break in April 1977 at the Downtown YMCA.
Journal Star File Photo
Joggers
Joggers hit the track at the downtown YMCA at midday in April 1977.
Journal Star File Photo
Rokeby Kids
Rokeby students catch some air during their exercises at the YMCA in October 1980.
Journal Star File Photo
Baseball day camp
YMCA day camp counselor Roger Reinhart watches as Robert Berdanier tries to throw one over the plate in June 1975.
Journal Star File Photo
Frisbee
Robert Bernadier launches a Frisbee at Running Creek day camp.
Journal Star File Photo
Flag football
Aaron Taylor runs for a touchdown after a pass interception during an intense flag football game at the Y in September 1980.
Journal Star File Photo
Racquetball
Craig Dieterich, Clark Wells and Steve Schmidt take turns batting a racquetball around the court in April 1977.
Journal Star File Photo
Pain relief
Instructor Terry Housh leads an exercise class at the Downtown YMCA designed to relieve back pain in March 1978.
Journal Star File Photo
Rokeby kids
Rokeby kids exercise at the Downtown YMCA in October 1980.
Journal Star File Photo
Pep talk
Coach Dennis Shrauger delivers a pep talk to his team during halftime during a youth sports league game in September 1980.
Journal Star File Photo
Pumping iron
Damon Smith helps Doug Peterson as they work out in the downtown YMCA's weight room in November 1980.
Journal Star File Photo
Flag football
Cory Heiden (center) tries to get past defenders during Youth Sports League football practice in September 1980.
Journal Star File Photo
Track
Tim and Shelley Sherwood hit the running track at the downtown YMCA in March 1980.
Journal Star File Photo
Basketball
Third-graders run the ball back in a basketball game in January 1991.
Journal Star File Photo
Derby Cars
Kids and dads watch as their homemade cars race to the finish line at the YMCA Derby Car Race in the Journal Star printing warehouse in April 1991.
Journal Star File Photo
Working out
From left: Lisa and Peter Jensen, Ed Copple and Jeremy Wilson work out at the downtown YMCA in September 1994.
Journal Star file photo
Big Brothers
Bob Reeker (left) guards Shawn Swift, 11, as they play basketball in April 1996. The two regularly went to the YMCA as part of the Big Brothers/Big Sisters program.
Journal Star File Photo
To the hoop
Randy Barger drives to the hoop during a noon pickup game in February 1997 at the downtown Y. Pickup games were seeing a surge of popularity at the time, which a Journal Star article credited to baby boomers interest in the sport.
Journal Star File Photo
Spinning
Jill Brown (center) came to Lincoln from Los Angeles to teach a new spinning class in March 1996.
Journal Star File Photo
In the pool
A group of kids plays on the inflatable Waterford the dog at the downtown YMCA in December 1992.
Journal Star File Photo
Baseball camp
Nebraska baseball player Darin Peterson throws to 9-year-old Megan Nichols during a catching exercise at the Y's baseball camp in July 1992.
Journal Star File Photo
Derby races
Erin Karlin and Megan Kirk oil the wheels of their cars in the annual YMCA Y-Guides derby races at the Journal Star warehouse in April 1993.
Journal Star File Photo
Serve
Tom Shores (foreground) serves during a noon game of racquetball with Dwain Carlson in February 1991.
Journal Star File Photo
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.