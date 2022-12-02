Years in the making, Lincoln South Beltway to open later this month

State officials announced Friday that the South Beltway will open Dec. 14, several months ahead of schedule.

The 11-mile, $352 million four-lane roadway stretches from U.S. 77 to 120th Street and runs south of Lincoln. It is meant to reduce congestion on Nebraska 2 through Lincoln.

Hawkins Construction started the project in February 2020. While the road will be open to traffic starting Dec. 14, construction will continue on certain parts until fall of 2024.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.