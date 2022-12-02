 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking topical

Years in the making, Lincoln South Beltway to open later this month

  • Updated
  • 0

Take a drive down what will be the new Hwy 2

State officials announced Friday that the South Beltway will open Dec. 14, several months ahead of schedule.

The 11-mile, $352 million four-lane roadway stretches from U.S. 77 to 120th Street and runs south of Lincoln. It is meant to reduce congestion on Nebraska 2 through Lincoln.

Hawkins Construction started the project in February 2020. While the road will be open to traffic starting Dec. 14, construction will continue on certain parts until fall of 2024.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Head-to-head traffic to end through South Beltway interchange
U.S. 77 traffic signal at Saltillo Road to go dark later this month
Nebraska 2 traffic to begin shift to new South Beltway interchange southeast of Lincoln
Stretch of Nebraska 2 that cuts through Lincoln becoming Nebraska Parkway this week

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Amid simmering tensions, Biden welcomes France’s Macron in lavish state dinner

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News