5-year-old's wish to pet a penguin put on hold, but group says public can help

The Whisler family has become accustomed to uncertainty. Childhood cancer, they said, forces you to take things one day at a time.

Their son Colton, now age 5, was diagnosed in January 2018 with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of cancer that develops in soft tissues and bones.

Colton underwent two years of treatment at St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, but during his 55 chemotherapy treatments and eight rounds of radiation, he had something to look forward to.

He was going to get to pet a penguin.

“He’s just always loved penguins,” said Colton’s mother, Stephanie. She said Colton has a favorite stuffed penguin, and he often speaks about the day he’ll get to pet a real one.

And, thanks to Make-A-Wish Nebraska, he was going to get to pet that penguin at SeaWorld in Orlando. After Colton showed no sign of disease this January, the trip was scheduled and they planned to leave on May 22: Colton’s sixth birthday.

Then, uncertainty struck again, this time in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic. Travel restrictions and bans on large gatherings have forced Make-A-Wish Nebraska to postpone Colton's trip and others like it.