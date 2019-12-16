99-year-old reflects on seeing Miller & Paine operations up close, time as World War II pilot

Stranded and facing a language barrier, they managed to hide in barns with the help of the locals. Along the way, they ran into about 50 other American troops also in hiding.

Together, they hitchhiked for 15 days to the U.S.-controlled Poltava Air Base in present-day Ukraine.

But Miller's journey back to his base in England was far from over. Instead of flying straight to England, the team needed to take a longer route to avoid more attacks, so they ended up flying to Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Italy and then France.

When Miller arrived in France, he missed his plane back to England by accident. He thought he would never get back — to England or the U.S.

“I was on my hands and knees begging them to get me out of there,” he said laughing.

He finally did make it back to the base in England and continued flying missions until the war was over.

“I've always thought even though your plane went down, what a blessing it was that you were able to get to a free country instead of being caught,” says his wife, 95-year-old Kaye Miller, who met Dick in February 1973.

While Dick was in the war, Kaye was a country school teacher in Wayne.