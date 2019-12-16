You are the owner of this article.
99-year-old reflects on seeing Miller & Paine operations up close, time as World War II pilot
99-year-old reflects on seeing Miller & Paine operations up close, time as World War II pilot

As the oldest living member of the Miller family, which helped run Miller & Paine in Lincoln for more than a century, Dick Miller has plenty of stories to tell.

He looks back and laughs about the times as a boy when he would hang around the family's department store wearing a suit, which was common at the time, and people would mistake him for an employee.

“I'd be standing there in a suit and tie, and people would come up and ask me, ‘Where's this? Where's that?’” the 99-year-old Miller says.

Even though he technically didn’t work at the store, he still knew where everything was. For a time, he helped his father sell carpet, draperies, furniture and wallpaper on the sixth floor of the downtown store.

“I never got the paycheck,” he joked.

After graduating from Lincoln High, Miller flew B-17 bombers in World War II while stationed at a military base in England.

During a mission in 1945, a then-25-year-old Miller and his crew members came under attack from German fighters.

“I sacrificed altitude to dive into the clouds, so they couldn’t find me anymore,” he said.

With their plane damaged from the attack, Miller and nine others were forced to land in a field in Poland.

Stranded and facing a language barrier, they managed to hide in barns with the help of the locals. Along the way, they ran into about 50 other American troops also in hiding.

Together, they hitchhiked for 15 days to the U.S.-controlled Poltava Air Base in present-day Ukraine.

But Miller's journey back to his base in England was far from over. Instead of flying straight to England, the team needed to take a longer route to avoid more attacks, so they ended up flying to Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Italy and then France.

When Miller arrived in France, he missed his plane back to England by accident. He thought he would never get back — to England or the U.S.

“I was on my hands and knees begging them to get me out of there,” he said laughing.

He finally did make it back to the base in England and continued flying missions until the war was over.

“I've always thought even though your plane went down, what a blessing it was that you were able to get to a free country instead of being caught,” says his wife, 95-year-old Kaye Miller, who met Dick in February 1973.

While Dick was in the war, Kaye was a country school teacher in Wayne.

When B-17 planes flew over the school, the students and Kaye went out to the playground to wave at them. She said the B-17 pilots would tilt their wings as a way to wave back at the kids.  

“Little did I know that someday, I’d be married to a B-17 pilot,” Kaye said.

After the war, Dick served during the Allied Occupation of Germany before returning to the U.S., where he worked at Offutt Air Force Base flying planes and doing architectural work.

After retiring, the couple lived in Colorado and Arizona and also traveled to Europe to visit some of the countries Dick had been to during the war.

“Of course, coming from northeast Nebraska, I had never done any traveling, and certainly not in foreign countries,” Kaye said. “That was beautiful, being able to travel and doing it when we were younger."

They decided to move back to Lincoln in 2005 to be closer to family and live out their lives where they grew up. 

Even though the memories are still intact at 99, Lincoln has become a bit unfamiliar to Dick.

Growing up, cornfields dominated what is now south Lincoln. He and his younger brother, Perry, used to play football and baseball on an unpaved stretch of 19th Street.

"It’s not my little hometown,” he says.

Even the cinnamon rolls that Miller & Paine became known for — and have been sold at Runza since the restaurant purchased the rights to the recipe in 2007 — don't seem to be quite the same, Dick said.

That said, the couple is happy to be where they are and is looking forward to Dick's 100th birthday in February. 

"We sit here now at our age, and we are very content just to stay right here and talk about our memories," Kaye said. "We have so many beautiful, beautiful memories and so many beautiful people we have met."

Memories of favorite Lincoln places

Dick Miller

Dick Miller was a B-17 and P-51D pilot in Europe during World War II.

 Courtesy photo

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or mazizah@journalstar.com. On Twitter @mia_azizah11

