The 70-year-old Lincoln man who died following a single vehicle crash Thursday night has been identified by the Nebraska Department of Transportation as Douglas Meyers.
The wreck happened shortly before 10 p.m. at 27th Street and Grainger Parkway.
Lincoln police say witnesses reported seeing the man's vehicle heading north on 27th Street when it swerved, hit a median, jumped a curb and collided with a light pole, Officer Angela Sands said.
She said two off-duty Lincoln Fire and Rescue employees stopped to help, cut the driver out of his seat belt and found him unconscious and not breathing.
Sands said the man later was pronounced dead at the hospital.
She said it doesn’t appear that the crash caused his death. An autopsy is pending.