Lincoln police say a 70-year-old Lincoln man involved in a single vehicle crash died Thursday night.
It happened shortly before 10 p.m. at 27th Street and Grainger Parkway, near the Walmart. The man’s vehicle had been heading north on 27th Street when it swerved, hit a median, jumped a curb and collided with a light pole, Officer Angela Sands said.
She said two off-duty Lincoln Fire and Rescue employees stopped to help, cut the driver out of his seat belt and found him unconscious and not breathing.
You have free articles remaining.
Sands said the man later was pronounced dead at the hospital. His name hasn’t yet been released.
She said it doesn’t appear that the crash caused his death. An autopsy is pending.