 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Yard waste collection to begin this Friday

  • 0
Feature Photo, 11.13

Dee MagPie rakes leaves into a bag in 2020. After the last waste collection in March, residents are required by law to place leaves and grass in paper yard waste bags, a 32-gallon container with a lid or a 95-gallon container that garbage collectors can provide.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Lincoln residents will need to separate grass and leaves from their trash beginning Friday.

After the last waste collection in March, residents are required by law to place leaves and grass in paper yard waste bags, a 32-gallon container with a lid or a 95-gallon container that garbage collectors can provide. The grass and leaves must be separated from household trash and placed in the proper container so the city can efficiently use them to make compost.

Local garbage collectors can pick up the grass and leaves for a fee. Alternatively, Lincoln residents can dispose of leaves and grass at the North 48th Street Transfer Station at 5101 N. 48th St. They may also hire a lawn service to get rid of leaves and grass or use the leaves and grass to make compost.

For more information on how to compost at home, visit lincoln.ne.gov/compost. More information is also available by calling 402-441-8215.

Three new shows announced for record Pinewood Bowl concert season
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Evelyn Mejia is a news intern and current sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She covers breaking news and writes feature stories about her community.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

SCOTUS wife Virginia Thomas may be asked to testify about Jan. 6th attack on Capitol Hill

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News