Yard waste collection to begin this Friday

Lincoln residents will need to separate grass and leaves from their trash beginning Friday.

After the last waste collection in March, residents are required by law to place leaves and grass in paper yard waste bags, a 32-gallon container with a lid or a 95-gallon container that garbage collectors can provide. The grass and leaves must be separated from household trash and placed in the proper container so the city can efficiently use them to make compost.

Local garbage collectors can pick up the grass and leaves for a fee. Alternatively, Lincoln residents can dispose of leaves and grass at the North 48th Street Transfer Station at 5101 N. 48th St. They may also hire a lawn service to get rid of leaves and grass or use the leaves and grass to make compost.

For more information on how to compost at home, visit lincoln.ne.gov/compost. More information is also available by calling 402-441-8215.

