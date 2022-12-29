 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Yankee Hill Road back open between South 40th and 56th

  • 0

Yankee Hill Road reopened between South 40th and 56th streets on Thursday.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities said the "Lincoln on the Move" street improvement project will help serve 1,547 multi-family homes, 216 single-family homes and about 300,000 square feet of potential commercial space under development in the area.

Yankee Hill Road

Yankee Hill Road, shown here at the South 56th Street roundabout, reopened Thursday. 

The completed work includes:

* New pavement, one lane in each direction with a raised center median;

* New roundabouts at the intersections of 44th, 48th and 52nd streets;

* New street lighting;

* New water mains, wastewater pipes, stormwater drainage improvements, including box culvert drainage extensions;

* Public and private utility infrastructure;

* And Americans with Disabilities Act compliant curb ramps and sidewalks.

Grass seeding, pavement marking and other minor items are set to be completed this spring.

Completion of the stretch between 40th and 56th streets marks the end of an extended project that essentially rebuilt Yankee Hill Road from 40th east to Nebraska Parkway. The stretch includes 10 roundabouts.

Lincoln on the Move is a six-year street investment effort focused on enhancing Lincoln’s street infrastructure that will dedicate an additional $94 million to street projects in Lincoln through 2025. Proceeds come from an additional city sales tax.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

