Yankee Hill boat ramp reopens after repairs

After a nearly two-week closure for repairs, the boat launch at Yankee Hill Wildlife Management Area southwest of Lincoln has reopened.

The state Game and Parks Commission made several improvements, including: repairing erosion under the boat ramp and placing rock riprap alongside it to prevent future erosion; adding rock to the walking surface; repairing the dock and restroom concrete; and restoring a vegetation barrier on the parking lot’s northwest edge.

But boaters beware: The dock has nearly reached its drought-related low-water limits, and may not be available if the lake level keeps declining.

Also, the new access road to the boat ramp is closed for construction, but the original road from Southwest 56th Street remains open.

Yankee Hill lake is south of Denton Road between Southwest 40th and Southwest 56th.