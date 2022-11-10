 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Yankee Hill boat ramp reopens after repairs

  • Updated
  • 0

After a nearly two-week closure for repairs, the boat launch at Yankee Hill Wildlife Management Area southwest of Lincoln has reopened.

The state Game and Parks Commission made several improvements, including: repairing erosion under the boat ramp and placing rock riprap alongside it to prevent future erosion; adding rock to the walking surface; repairing the dock and restroom concrete; and restoring a vegetation barrier on the parking lot’s northwest edge.

But boaters beware: The dock has nearly reached its drought-related low-water limits, and may not be available if the lake level keeps declining.

Also, the new access road to the boat ramp is closed for construction, but the original road from Southwest 56th Street remains open.

Yankee Hill lake is south of Denton Road between Southwest 40th and Southwest 56th.

People are also reading…

'It'll smell pretty bad' — State to chemically kill Wagon Train fish to eliminate unwanted species
Yankee Hill boat ramp closed, fire-torn Olive Creek Recreation Area still open
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Twitter’s new paid 'verification' system was ripe with imposters within hours

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News