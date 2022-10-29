 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Yankee Hill boat ramp closed, fire-torn Olive Creek Recreation Area still open

Grass fire, 10.24

A day after fires swept across southern Lancaster County, Hallam Fire Chief Ryan Skillett hoses down a burning tree at Olive Creek State Recreation Area on Monday.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

The boat ramp access road at Yankee Hill Wildlife Management Area was closed this week for repairs to the ramp, which suffered significant erosion caused by water and wave action.

The repair work is expected take one to two weeks, depending on the weather. All other access points to the lake and wildlife management area — south of Denton Road between Southwest 40th and Southwest 56th streets — remain open.

A dozen miles to the south, Olive Creek State Recreation Area and Olive Creek Wildlife Management Area remain open after a wildfire burned through both areas Oct. 23.

Visitors should proceed with caution and be on the lookout for hazardous trees and potential hot spots. The boat ramp and campgrounds were not damaged in the fire.

Users should be mindful of boundaries; border fences and signs have not yet been replaced. Download the state recreation area map at OutdoorNebraska.gov/OliveCreek.

