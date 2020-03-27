Wrong-way moose on the loose in Gage County

The moose spotted near Pickrell has been moving for months.

The animal made its first appearance outside of Ainsworth last year. He wandered south past Ravenna and Hastings, spent some time in Kansas, and emerged back in Nebraska earlier this month near Wilber.

Biologists don’t need a radio collar to know this. His journey is well-documented.

“They’re big enough animals, and they’re not overly concerned with staying hidden, so they pop up on social media when they’re out and about,” said Luke Meduna, big-game program manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Meduna recognized the moose Friday, when someone sent him a Facebook post showing photos of the animal walking through a rural Gage County yard.

“It’s the same young bull,” he said. “He’s made a pretty big loop and he’s managed to avoid much trouble.”

Meduna wants to keep it that way, so he urged others to not search for the moose.

“We encourage people to stay away from it and let it be.”