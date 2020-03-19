Would you like some booze with that? Ricketts loosens liquor laws

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Thursday announced the state's first measure to enforce the cap on public gatherings of 10 people in Douglas, Cass, Sarpy and Washington counties.

Restaurants and bars in the Omaha area, where two COVID-19 cases of community spread have been reported, must close their dining areas and move to takeout or delivery service. Alcohol sales are restricted to takeout and delivery only in Omaha.

To provide some relief to those businesses, Ricketts issued an executive order that permits establishments statewide to sell beer, wine and spirits to customers placing takeout or delivery orders. Restaurants and bars will also be able to sell alcohol on drive-thru or curbside orders without customers having to exit their vehicles.

In addition, temporary operating permits will be extended from 90 to 180 days, and the state will waive penalties for late payments on excise taxes. Under normal circumstances, beer must be paid for upon delivery, and wine and spirit deliveries must be paid within 30 days, but the executive order will give restaurants and bars 90 days to pay for wine and spirit deliveries for the duration of the COVID-19 emergency.

