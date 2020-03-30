You are the owner of this article.
Work underway on South 14th Street
Work underway on South 14th Street

An asphalt overlay project will slow traffic on South 14th Street this week.

The Lancaster County project runs between Yankee Hill Road and Saltillo Road.

While work takes place, a pilot car will control traffic in a single lane. Work is expected to be completed by Friday.

