Work underway on South 14th Street

An asphalt overlay project will slow traffic on South 14th Street this week.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
The Lancaster County project runs between Yankee Hill Road and Saltillo Road.
While work takes place, a pilot car will control traffic in a single lane. Work is expected to be completed by Friday.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Todd Henrichs
City editor
After 13 years covering sports for the Journal Star, Todd Henrichs shifted to the news desk in 2011.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today