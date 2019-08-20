Installation of new water and sewer lines in east Lincoln will shut down sections of A Street and the MoPac Trail beginning Wednesday.
The project is expected to extend through Sept. 20.
During work, A Street will be closed to through traffic from Smoky Hill Road to 98th Street. Access to homes will be maintained, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities officials said.
The MoPac Trail will be closed from the trailhead at 84th Street to 98th Street.
Travelers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones.