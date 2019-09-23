Beginning Wednesday, South Folsom Street will be closed between West South Street and West Pioneers Boulevard for pavement repair.
Work on the project is to be completed by Oct. 4. During the project, access to residences and businesses will be maintained but drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.
You have free articles remaining.
According to the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department, the project is part of the arterial streets rehabilitation program to improve and extend the life of the street by milling the existing surface and overlaying new asphalt.