Work continues on street projects on Holdrege and A streets

Progress continues on two street improvement projects in Lincoln.

Work on Holdrege Street from North 47th to North 70th streets is expected to be completed in mid-December.

The last step of the Holdrege Street project is grass seeding, and the street is now open to traffic. So far, the project has included street widening and pavement repairs, asphalt surfacing from North 50th to North 70th streets and reconstruction of curb ramps to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act regulations.

Work also continues on a project to enhance A Street between South 89th and South 93rd streets. The East A Street "Lincoln on the Move" project is now expected to be completed in June due to delays caused by a separate project, according to a news release from the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department.

The project is partially funded by the "Lincoln on the Move" quarter-cent sales tax project, which funds street repair and improvement projects across Lincoln.

So far, the A Street project has included road and shoulder grading and drainage-system cleaning. The remainder of the project will include pavement resurfacing, installation of a drainage system, installation of a median and sidewalks and construction of roundabouts at 89th and 93rd streets.