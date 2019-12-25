Woodworkers wanted to show off ash products, potential

Attention, makers, carpenters and other creatives: The Nebraska Forest Service wants to showcase your best woodwork with recycled urban ash.

It’s hosting an Ash Wood Showcase on the first Friday of February and will provide planed, dried wood for as long as its supply lasts.

“All we’re asking for in return for the lumber is to participate in the first Friday showcase,” said Heather Nobert, the service’s forest products specialist.

The wood was donated by the city of Lincoln, milled by the forest service and dried at Big Red Lumber in Palmyra.

The forest service has already given a little more than half of the 1,000 board feet to artists and makers, but it still has 1-inch material left.

Nobert expects both functional pieces -- benches and tables and chairs -- and fine art. “Our goal is to help raise awareness about urban wood utilization, in particular ash. And to show the different types of products ash can be used for.”

Makers can sell their ash pieces at the showcases -- and other products they want to bring.

The event -- from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 7 at Turbine Flats, 2124 Y St. -- is free and open to the public