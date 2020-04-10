Wooden bunnies put a smile on health-care workers' faces

The 52-year-old sheet metal foreman started out making wooden bunnies for his daughters and Sawyer at his acreage in Gretna, hoping to spread some joy. On Christmas, he made reindeer. For him, he was able to keep with his woodworking hobby while also trying to keep the connection with his close-knit family.

Jump to a week later. Todd has now made 100 wooden Easter bunnies.

“Someone saw the bunny I made for Tammy, and then the idea came,” he said.

Now, Todd assembles piles of bunnies and Tammy takes them to work with her, handing them out on a cart to the other health-care workers.

When Todd has all the tools and wood he needs in front of him, the bunnies take two minutes to assemble.

“Seeing how happy the bunnies make people makes me want to keep building them,” he said.

Amber Schiltz, Sawyer’s mother and one of Fandrich's daughters, said she’s not surprised by her father’s production line.

“He always does this kind of thing,” she said. “I’m just incredibly proud of him for doing this.”

According to Schiltz, the family is leaning on each other even more in the midst of the pandemic.