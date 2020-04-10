Wooden bunnies put a smile on health-care workers' faces

Sawyer just wants to hug his grandpa. Or, as the 3-year-old calls him, his "bomba."
With the coronavirus continuing to disrupt communities across the U.S., Sawyer and his family have had to isolate themselves from each other. To soften the blow, they all bought Portal tablets, and use them to video-chat often.
In this family of health-care workers, cautions are taken very seriously.
Tammy Fandrich, Sawyer’s grandmother, is a manager at the Bryan LifePointe drive-thru health clinic, where they conduct COVID-19 tests. In the past couple of weeks, Fandrich and her colleagues have worked tirelessly, doing their part to help the community.
“Mr. Rogers said something like, ‘In a situation like this, you look for the helpers.’ These people have really stepped up in a big way for their community,” she said.
But the upcoming Easter holiday for this family (and many across the country) is tinged with a little sadness.
Todd Fandrich, Tammy’s husband and Sawyer’s grandfather, said he was hoping they could still have an Easter egg hunt on Sunday, if they couldn’t all eat together.
But how do they explain to the little boy that he can’t hug his grandparents?
In part, this is why Todd decided to start making wooden Easter bunnies.
The 52-year-old sheet metal foreman started out making wooden bunnies for his daughters and Sawyer at his acreage in Gretna, hoping to spread some joy. On Christmas, he made reindeer. For him, he was able to keep with his woodworking hobby while also trying to keep the connection with his close-knit family.
Jump to a week later. Todd has now made 100 wooden Easter bunnies.
“Someone saw the bunny I made for Tammy, and then the idea came,” he said.
Now, Todd assembles piles of bunnies and Tammy takes them to work with her, handing them out on a cart to the other health-care workers.
When Todd has all the tools and wood he needs in front of him, the bunnies take two minutes to assemble.
“Seeing how happy the bunnies make people makes me want to keep building them,” he said.
Amber Schiltz, Sawyer’s mother and one of Fandrich's daughters, said she’s not surprised by her father’s production line.
“He always does this kind of thing,” she said. “I’m just incredibly proud of him for doing this.”
According to Schiltz, the family is leaning on each other even more in the midst of the pandemic.
“It’s hard because it's the people we rely on most that we can’t see,” she said. “But, we already know how hard we’re going to hug each other after this.”
