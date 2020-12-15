Woman seriously hurt after crashing into semi under I-80 bridge

A woman was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon in an accident on U.S. 77 under the Interstate 80 bridge, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

She was headed southbound on U.S. 77 at around 12:30 p.m. as a semi was exiting the interstate. The semi was turning left from the off ramp to go northbound onto U.S. 77 when the woman's SUV struck the semi.

The woman was extracted from her car by Lincoln Fire and Rescue, and she was in serious but stable condition, according to State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas.

The crash remains under investigation.

