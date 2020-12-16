Woman seriously hurt after crashing into semi near I-80 bridge

A woman was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon in an accident on U.S. 77/North 56th Street near Interstate 80, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

She was driving south on U.S. 77 at about 12:30 p.m. as a semi was exiting the interstate. The semi was turning left from the off ramp to go north onto U.S. 77 when the woman's SUV struck the semi.

The woman was extracted from her car by Lincoln Fire and Rescue, and she was in serious but stable condition at a local hospital, according to Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas.

The crash remains under investigation.

