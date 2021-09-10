Woman missing in south Lincoln found safe

An endangered missing advisory for an 82-year-old Lincoln woman was canceled Friday evening after she was found safe.
Lincoln Police had asked for the public's help in locating the woman suffering from dementia.
She had been last seen around 5:30 p.m. Friday when she left to take her dog for a walk in the area of 14th to 27th streets between Pine Lake and Old Cheney roads.
Todd Henrichs
City editor
After 13 years covering sports for the Journal Star, Todd Henrichs shifted to the news desk in 2011.
