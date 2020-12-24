 Skip to main content
Woman found dead outside Lincoln apartment building
Woman found dead outside Lincoln apartment building

An 66-year-old woman was found dead outside her residence Thursday morning, Lincoln Police said.

Medics were dispatched to the Black Sand Apartments, 5011 N. 32nd St., just after 8:30 a.m. The woman lived at the apartments and was found just outside her building.

She was last seen the previous afternoon, but police say they're not sure how long she had been outside. 

Snow that fell Wednesday remained on the ground overnight, as temperatures dropped to 11 degrees in Lincoln.

Police say there is no indication of foul play, though there is still no known cause for her death. 

The woman's name was not immediately released.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com

