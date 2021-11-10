With two dozen artists, South of Downtown group to host in-person, online Holiday Makers Market

Before last year, Katelin Mielke had never even held a pair of knitting needles.

She’d moved to Lincoln from Kearney in late 2019, and was just getting to know her neighborhood -- including the South of Downtown Community Development Organization -- when the pandemic sent her home and kept her there.

She signed up for the South of Downtown’s weekly Sit and Knit sessions and, by Zoom, started to learn how to knit.

And she was hooked. “It just really filled up my time and gave me something to look forward to on a weekly basis, to connect with people. It was something to fill my time.”

She learned enough to tackle a blanket, her first big project. Last year, she knitted Christmas gifts for her family.

And then she decided to try to be a part of the South of Downtown’s spring online makers market.

“I took a leap of faith. I was like, I’ll apply. I don’t really have much experience; I’ve never done much of this. I don’t know if I’d get accepted.”

But she was. And with her new side business -- Crafty Cove Knits -- she was a part of the next online market, too.