What are the odds?

With sports betting now legal in Iowa and a number of other states, here's a few of the terms likely to become more mainstream.

Parlay — Stringing together a series of bets on multiple games or multiple bets on the same game to boost the potential payoff.

Money line — A simple bet on who will win (no spread). The money-line odds determine how much a gambler can win by betting $100 on the underdog or how much they'd need to put up to win $100 on a favorite.

Cover — A team that covers the spread beats the expectation of oddsmakers for that game, win or lose.

Sharp — The term for professional gamblers and other frequent bettors.