The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is encouraging residents to monitor the air quality index this weekend to determine if levels of smoke in the air become unhealthy due to controlled burns in Kansas and Oklahoma.

The Flint Hills in Kansas and certain areas in Oklahoma will conduct controlled burning through Monday.

Prevailing southerly winds from the fires may cause elevated levels of smoke throughout Lancaster County and the air quality may periodically be unhealthy, health department officials say.

Controlled burning has already begun in sections of Kansas, according to Wichita-based news station KWCH. On Thursday, its weather radar picked up smoke from a controlled burn in Chase County, a sparsely-populated county located about 90 minutes northeast of Wichita.

That smoke was already noticeable in Lincoln on Friday.

The health department's air quality index as of 9 a.m. was 137, which classifies the air quality as unhealthy for sensitive groups, which can include children, older adults or those with asthma, lung disease, heart disease and other respiratory conditions. The air quality index is available at www.airnow.gov and is updated hourly.

Those at risk are urged to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion during outdoor activities when the air quality is unhealthy. They can further protect themselves by staying indoors and keeping their windows and doors closed.

Lincoln Public Schools said in a tweet Friday morning that it was monitoring air quality and that "LPS practices and contests may be modified, delayed or rescheduled depending on air quality."

