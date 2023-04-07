The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is encouraging residents to monitor the air quality index this weekend to determine if levels of smoke in the air become unhealthy due to controlled burns in Kansas and Oklahoma.

The Flint Hills in Kansas and certain areas in Oklahoma will conduct controlled burning through Monday.

Prevailing southerly winds from the fires may cause elevated levels of smoke throughout Lancaster County and the air quality may periodically be unhealthy, health department officials say.

Controlled burning has already begun in sections of Kansas, according to Wichita-based news station KWCH. On Thursday, its weather radar picked up smoke from a controlled burn in Chase County, a sparsely-populated county located about 90 minutes northeast of Wichita.

Smoke from controlled burning can be harmful to some population groups, according to the health department.

Children, older adults or those with asthma, lung disease, heart disease and other respiratory conditions could experience health complications. Those at risk are encouraged to check the air quality index frequently over the weekend. It can be accessed at www.airnow.gov.

Those at risk are urged to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion during outdoor activities when the air quality is unhealthy. They can further protect themselves by staying indoors and keeping their windows and doors closed.

The air quality index is updated hourly.

