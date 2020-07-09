With $13,000 bikes, Lighthouse hopes to help kids succeed

“Kids who come to Lighthouse were highly at risk for not graduating. But if you come to Lighthouse, you will graduate from high school.”

The academic support they offer has led to a 95% success rate for the kids who stick with them. Tutors work closely with students, accessing their attendance and grades, keeping them on track.

“We’re kind of like pseudo-family members. We have them sit down and do their assignments.”

And like family, Allman and other Lighthouse staff often attend graduation ceremonies to watch their kids cross the finish line.

But all of that — the programming, the 7,000-square-foot building at 26th and N, the full-time staff of 11 — takes money. And Lighthouse relies on charitable contributions and donations to pay its roughly $740,000 in annual expenses.

The United Way contributes about 17% of that, Allman said, and it receives federal funds for its food programs. But it has to raise the rest privately.

It hosts annual golf tournaments and the Big Red Beacon Bash, a high-end Husker tailgate at the Lincoln Country Club. It relies on Give to Lincoln Day.