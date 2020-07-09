With $13,000 bikes, Lighthouse hopes to help kids succeed

Pete Allman doesn’t know what could make a bike worth $13,000.
Carbon fiber frame, fork and wheelset; electronic shifting; internally routed cables; hydraulic disc brakes? All lost on him.
But the man who launched Lighthouse 30 years ago will tell you what he does know.
Most teens get pregnant between 3 and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Most teen drug and alcohol experimentation happens during the same span. Most teen-committed crime, too.
The common denominator: Teens with too much time on their hands, especially if they’re not in sports or band or some sort of school club.
“They’re old enough to make adult decisions,” Allman said. “But they’re not really old enough to make adult decisions.”
And he’ll tell you Lighthouse provides free after-school support and structure to more than 600 teens every year through a host of services and programs, including afternoon snacks and evening meals, self-esteem classes, boys and girls groups, financial literacy lessons, weekly art classes, a gym and game room, and an alternative suspension program, which allows students to serve school punishments at the Lighthouse and keep current on assignments.
But most importantly, he’ll tell you they built Lighthouse on a bedrock of education. Kids learn here.
“Kids who come to Lighthouse were highly at risk for not graduating. But if you come to Lighthouse, you will graduate from high school.”
The academic support they offer has led to a 95% success rate for the kids who stick with them. Tutors work closely with students, accessing their attendance and grades, keeping them on track.
“We’re kind of like pseudo-family members. We have them sit down and do their assignments.”
And like family, Allman and other Lighthouse staff often attend graduation ceremonies to watch their kids cross the finish line.
But all of that — the programming, the 7,000-square-foot building at 26th and N, the full-time staff of 11 — takes money. And Lighthouse relies on charitable contributions and donations to pay its roughly $740,000 in annual expenses.
The United Way contributes about 17% of that, Allman said, and it receives federal funds for its food programs. But it has to raise the rest privately.
It hosts annual golf tournaments and the Big Red Beacon Bash, a high-end Husker tailgate at the Lincoln Country Club. It relies on Give to Lincoln Day.
“And for the big ones, every five years, we try to figure out a big event,” said executive director Bill Michener.
For its 25th anniversary, it auctioned off the 51 giant light bulb sculptures from the city’s public art project, keeping two-thirds of the nearly $250,000 in bids.
Last year, it started planning its 30th anniversary, which is where the $13,000 bicycle rolls into the story.
“There’s a code in the cycling world that cycling is a simple solution to the world’s complex problems,” Allman said. “I love that quote, and I thought, ‘That’s what Lighthouse is in a way, a simple solution to complex problems.’”
He spoke to his friend Jay Thomas, the Lincoln-based general manager and partner of Factor Bike of America, which builds and distributes high-end racing, road and gravel bikes.
“I’ve always told Pete, if there’s any way I can help you, I’d certainly love to,” Thomas said.
In past fundraisers, a $13,000 bike was impractical. But as the big 30th approached, Allman asked Thomas if he’d donate one.
“And Jay came back later and said, ‘Let’s make it a real event. I’ll donate three.’”
The first bike — with a one-of-a-kind Husker-themed paint job — will hit the online auction block next week and collect bids for two months, its sale culminating at Lighthouse’s 30th anniversary gala Sept. 18 at Embassy Suites.
The next two — also with custom designs emphasizing Lighthouse values — will be auctioned consecutively after that.
Lighthouse will keep 100% of the profits, Allman said.
The auctions, and the bikes, will be marketed internationally, and Allman wouldn’t be surprised if they sold out of state.
“I think most bids will come from people who are real serious cyclists.”
Because these are serious bikes, Thomas said, the same 15-pound models raced by Factor-sponsored riders in the Tour de France.
“It’s what the pros ride. It’s similar to an F1 race car, or an airplane.”
How to bid
* Online bidding starts July 15 at lincolnlighthouse.org and ends Sept. 18, the date of the gala.
* The next two bikes will be auctioned after that.
