Chilling wind and snow is creeping across Nebraska, giving the state its first glimpse of winter with Halloween quickly approaching.
The National Weather Service is predicting 2-3 inches of snowfall in North Platte Tuesday going into Wednesday. Predicted snowfall totals will taper off moving into eastern Nebraska, with Omaha and Lincoln predicted to accumulate less than an inch of snow before it clears off in the evening.
Tuesday will remain mostly calm with a high of 43 degrees and a low of 23 degrees. There is a 30 percent chance of snowfall Wednesday morning after 1 a.m. with wind gusts reaching up to 24 mph before hitting a low of 22 degrees that night.
Thursday should remain mostly sunny throughout the day, but the temperature isn't expected to exceed 39 degrees with a low about 22 degrees on Halloween night. That low is around 13 degrees colder than the historical average.
For reference, the high on Halloween last year was 61 degrees with a low of 34 degrees.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to prepare for potentially hazardous road conditions.
“Our crews were well prepared to tackle last season and they remain committed to clearing the roadways as quickly as possible,” director Kyle Schneweis said in a written statement. “We continue to ask travelers to keep an eye on the weather and travel conditions before you head out the door. Your safe travel is our business.”