Winter weather advisory issued for Lincoln

Quick-moving freezing rain in the forecast Tuesday night has landed Lincoln and much of eastern Nebraska in a winter weather advisory.

Freezing drizzle is expected to bring up to 0.05 of an inch of ice for Lincoln and the surrounding area, said Brett Albright, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley.

Lincoln will be in the advisory between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 1 a.m. Wednesday. Areas to the north and east will be in the advisory until 4 a.m. Strong northwest winds Wednesday morning will bring colder temperatures and push the freezing drizzle out of the area.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

However, that won't be the only winter weather on tap for the Capital City this week.

A system is expected to bring a mix of rain, freezing rain or snow -- depending on temperatures -- beginning late Thursday night and stretching into Friday.

Albright said forecasts at this point call for more accumulation Friday than Tuesday, but they come with a lower confidence in totals. The Weather Service's most recent forecasts call for between 1 and 3 inches of snow in eastern Nebraska, with Lincoln on the lower end of that range.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 4 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.