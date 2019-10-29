The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Lincoln and southeast Nebraska from 12 a.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Thursday.
There is an 80 percent chance of snow Wednesday, mainly before 4 p.m., with wind gusts reaching up to 22 mph before hitting a low of 21 degrees that night. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected, with the highest totals along the Nebraska-Kansas border.
"The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute," the weather service said.
Thursday should remain mostly sunny throughout the day, but the temperature isn't expected to exceed 39 degrees, with a low about 24 degrees on Halloween night. That low is about 10 degrees colder than average.
For reference, the high on Halloween last year was 61 degrees with a low of 34 degrees.
Lincoln's first snow Monday night also left roads messy.
At least 14 crashes were reported between 11 p.m. Monday and 1 a.m. Tuesday, Lincoln police said, with vehicles sliding off roadways and a handful of rollover accidents. City crews were called to apply brine and sand to slick spots ahead of the morning commute.
The Iowa State Patrol said ice completely covered roads near the Interstate 80 and Interstate 880 interchange, and two semi-tractor trailers rolled over.