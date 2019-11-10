The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for much of Nebraska, including Lincoln, from 9 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday.
Temperatures are expected to dip into the teens, with 1-2 inches of snow and wind gusts up to 30 mph expected overnight. A brief period of freezing drizzle is possible before transitioning to snow. Slick road conditions overnight and early Monday morning are possible.
According to city officials, 20 crews will begin patrolling arterial, bus and school routes at midnight, applying granular salt pre-wet with anti-ice brine.
Most areas south of Interstate 80 aren't included in the advisory.