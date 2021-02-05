 Skip to main content
Winter weather advisory issued for Lincoln, eastern Nebraska; 2-4 inches of snow possible
Winter weather advisory issued for Lincoln, eastern Nebraska; 2-4 inches of snow possible

Lincoln is facing another round of snow to go with bitterly cold temperatures.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for much of the eastern half of the state, including Lincoln, beginning at 12 a.m. Saturday.

Most of the area could see anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of snow, with some higher amounts possible. Winds are not expected to be a factor, so the biggest impact will be the potential for slippery roads hampering travel.

Another storm could bring 1-3 inches of snow Sunday.

Those storms will usher in much colder temperatures. Lincoln is forecast to see highs only in the single digits to low teens over the next several days, with morning lows dropping below zero most days.

It's likely to be the coldest stretch of weather in several years, because Lincoln has had only three days since the start of 2018 when the high temperature failed to reach double-digits.

