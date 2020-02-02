You are the owner of this article.
Winter weather advisory issued for Lincoln area on Monday
Sunday's warm weather will be a distant memory by the time most people step outside Monday morning.

On Sunday afternoon the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for a large swath of the state, including Lancaster County, from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.

The weather service is predicting a freezing drizzle with a light glaze of ice accumulating across central and southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa, resulting in slick sidewalks and roads. Conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.

