Winter weather advisory issued for Lincoln area on Monday

Sunday's warm weather will be a distant memory by the time most people step outside Monday morning.
On Sunday afternoon the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for a large swath of the state, including Lancaster County, from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.
The weather service is predicting a freezing drizzle with a light glaze of ice accumulating across central and southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa, resulting in slick sidewalks and roads. Conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.