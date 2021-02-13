Winter weather advisory issued for Lancaster County

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for much of southern Nebraska from midnight to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Lancaster County is included in the advisory and could see up to two inches of snow by Sunday afternoon, the weather service said.

Much of the state is also in a wind chill advisory for Saturday night and Sunday. Wind chills as cold as 30 degrees below zero will make for dangerous conditions for anybody outdoors for an extended period of time.

Even colder conditions are expected Sunday night and Monday night, when some areas of the state could see wind chills as low as -40 degrees.

