Winter storm watch issued for much of Nebraska; Lincoln could see 4-6 inches of snow

A potentially significant winter storm is expected to affect much of Nebraska beginning late Monday night and continuing into Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter storm watch has been issued for the Lincoln area starting late Monday night.

Scott Dergan, a meteorologist in the weather service's Valley office, said the storm is expected to track along Interstate 80, with snow to the north and rain to the south.

"I-80 is on the fringe of that transition, so we're expecting a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain," Dergan said.

Lancaster County could potentially see 4-6 inches of snow along with a light glaze of ice.

The storm is expected to reach its peak in eastern Nebraska on Tuesday afternoon, which is likely to reduce visibility and affect the evening commute, especially along the interstate.

The weather service urged those who have to travel to use caution and check forecasts regularly.

Temperatures on Monday are expected to hover around freezing, while the high on Tuesday is expected to be 34 degrees. Snow could linger into Wednesday, and temperatures could drop below 10 degrees Wednesday night.