 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert top story

Winter storm set to slam Nebraska; Lincoln could see some snow, ice

  • Updated
  • 0

A winter storm could make things uncomfortable in Lincoln and downright nasty in many other parts of the state.

The Lincoln area is in a winter weather advisory starting at 6 p.m. Monday and scheduled to continue until 6 p.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service is forecasting up to an inch of snow and the possibility of some light ice accumulation, although much of the precipitation is likely to fall as rain because temperatures will remain above freezing for most of the day on Monday.

The monster storm that killed dozens in the US over the Christmas weekend continues to inflict misery on New York State.

"Plan on slippery road conditions," the weather service said in a bulletin. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute."

But if the forecast pans out, Lincoln will be getting off easy. Most of the western three-fourths of the state is in a winter storm warning, while parts of northeast Nebraska are in an ice storm warning.

People are also reading…

The weather service said parts of northern Nebraska could see 12-18 inches of snow, while 8-12 inches will be widespread in the Panhandle. Gusty winds up to 35 mph will make travel difficult.

It was already snowing in the western half of the state, with 3.5 inches reported in Valentine by 9:30 a.m.

Many highways in the western half of the state were already covered with snow Monday morning, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, although none were listed as closed.

In the areas covered by the ice storm warning, which includes Columbus, Fremont and Norfolk, ice accumulations of up to half an inch are possible, along with 1-3 inches of snow.

The weather service said tree damage and power outages are likely due to ice accumulation and travel in the area could be "nearly impossible."

The storm will usher in colder weather in the Lincoln area, with the forecast calling for a high of only 28 on Wednesday and 30 on Thursday, before temperatures rebound into the upper 30s and low 40s going into the weekend.

Lincoln's flag wins contest to be named best in North America
Historic designation sought for neighborhood with homes built by Lincoln woman
Doctor's office now open in former Lincoln Valentino's

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How Pope Benedict strengthened relations between Church and Jewish people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News