Winter storm set to arrive in Lincoln on Wednesday; travel discouraged on Thursday

A dangerous Christmas week storm set to blast the Lincoln area beginning on Wednesday may not dump significant snow, but anyone traveling should be alert to the combination of snow, wind and freezing temperatures.

The National Weather Service said the Lincoln area is likely to see up to 4 inches of snow, with slightly higher totals expected heading east into Iowa.

Winds are expected to gust up to 40 mph in Lincoln on Thursday, which will make any amount of snow dangerous due to reduced visibility. It's also going to make the bitterly cold temperatures life-threatening, plummeting wind chills to minus-35 to minus-40 in the Lincoln area and as low as minus-50 in some areas of northeast Nebraska.

The Lincoln area and most of southeastern Nebraska is in a winter storm warning starting at noon Wednesday and continuing until 7 p.m. Friday.

The weather service said Lincoln could see patchy freezing drizzle and light snow during the day on Wednesday, with heavy snow developing Wednesday night and continuing into Thursday morning.

The heavy snow and high winds could create "blizzard-like" conditions in some areas, the weather service said, creating very difficult if not impossible travel conditions.

The snow should end in most areas of eastern Nebraska by Thursday night, but high winds will continue into Friday, blowing snow around and reducing visibility.

Forecasters urged caution among those planning to set out for family gatherings this week.

Taylor Nicolaisen, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Omaha, said he told his loved ones to reschedule their Thursday travel plans.

“I told them, ‘No, you’re not allowed,’” he said. “I’m not quick to do that.”

Instead, his advice for them was to wait to hit the road until after the storm moves through later this week.

That said, anyone traveling Saturday should check forecasts along multiple points of their route.

Retired meteorologist John Pollack said the forecast reminds him of Christmas 1983, when strong winds and bitter cold in the aftermath of a snowstorm generated the lowest wind chills he had experienced.

“The situation was bad enough that people who were stranded in their vehicles were in serious danger of freezing before they could be helped, especially in rural areas,” he wrote in an email to the Omaha World-Herald. “We’re facing that again.”

Travelers can check road conditions by going to 511.nebraska.gov or dialing 511, and those in need of emergency assistance can call *55 from their cellphones.

Cody Thomas, a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol, said a key message for travelers who become stranded later this week is to stay in their vehicles and call for help.

“Inside the vehicle is the safest place to be and the easiest place for help to locate you,” he said.

Thomas also advised travelers to tell people what route they plan to take and their intended arrival time so that it’s easier to find them should they get stranded and are unable to call for help.

Temperatures are forecast to fall below zero Wednesday night or early Thursday morning in Lincoln and not rise above zero again until sometime on Friday.

The entire state is included in a wind chill warning, which extends through noon Saturday in Lincoln.

Lincoln's forecast high of minus-3 on Thursday would be the coldest high temperature in the city since Feb. 15, 2021, and the second coldest since 1996.

As of Tuesday afternoon, local schools had not announced any closure plans. On Monday, Lincoln Public Schools said it would continue to monitor the situation and follow its protocols for announcing changes to the schedule.

Some changes have already been made, with LPS high schools moving finals scheduled for Thursday up to Tuesday or Wednesday. Athletic contests scheduled for Thursday also were canceled or rescheduled.

School is already scheduled to be closed Friday for the start of winter break.

While temperatures will remain well below normal through Saturday, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

The forecast for Lincoln calls for temperatures in the upper 20s on Sunday and Monday, with a high of 33 forecast for Tuesday.

The longer-term forecast has temperatures rising into the upper 30s and low 40s by the middle of next week.

Nancy Gaarder of the Omaha World-Herald contributed to this report.

