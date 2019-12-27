Winter storm likely a rain event for Lincoln residents

Lincoln residents likely to see an inch or more of rain this weekend can be thankful for a few degrees on the thermometer.
With warmer temperatures, the precipitation in Lincoln is likely to fall exclusively as rain, forecasters said Friday while still trying to nail down the specifics of a drawn-out storm system expected to impact travel across the region.
Most of Nebraska, excluding Lincoln, Omaha and the southeastern corner of the state, was included in either a winter weather advisory or winter storm warning. The weather advisories associated with the storm extended from Arizona and New Mexico into Kansas, Colorado, Wyoming, the Dakotas and Minnesota.
The National Weather Service expects travel to be especially difficult across north-central Nebraska and into South Dakota, areas where snowfall totals of 9 inches or more are expected and winds gusts could reach 35 mph.
Lesser snowfall amounts of 2-4 inches are possible from the Sioux City, Iowa, area through Norfolk and Columbus, into the Tri-Cities and southwest to McCook.
The storm system moved into southwest Nebraska on Friday afternoon and was expected to bring sleet, freezing rain and snow to parts of central Nebraska by evening.
In Lincoln, the rain was expected to hold off until late Friday night.
Saturday, warm temperatures are expected to change any frozen precipitation back to rain across much of the state before the storm's second wave kicks in, forecasters said.
Rain will change back to snow across northern and central Nebraska on Saturday evening, with areas of heavy snow possible in some areas.
Any snow that falls Sunday as temperatures tumble in Lincoln is likely to be light.
Forecasters continue to caution that any slight change in temperature could mean the difference between rain, sleet, freezing rain or snow in a given area. And with 1 inch of rain roughly translating to 12 inches of snow, any change in the form of precipitation could mean firing up the snowblower or simply using an umbrella.
Despite the threat of heavy rain, flooding concerns are minimal. With warm weather of late, most rivers are free of ice and thawed ground could absorb some of the runoff, forecasters said.