Winter storm likely a rain event for Lincoln residents

Lincoln residents likely to see an inch or more of rain this weekend can be thankful for a few degrees on the thermometer.

With warmer temperatures, the precipitation in Lincoln is likely to fall exclusively as rain, forecasters said Friday while still trying to nail down the specifics of a drawn-out storm system expected to impact travel across the region.

Most of Nebraska, excluding Lincoln, Omaha and the southeastern corner of the state, was included in either a winter weather advisory or winter storm warning. The weather advisories associated with the storm extended from Arizona and New Mexico into Kansas, Colorado, Wyoming, the Dakotas and Minnesota.

The National Weather Service expects travel to be especially difficult across north-central Nebraska and into South Dakota, areas where snowfall totals of 9 inches or more are expected and winds gusts could reach 35 mph.

Lesser snowfall amounts of 2-4 inches are possible from the Sioux City, Iowa, area through Norfolk and Columbus, into the Tri-Cities and southwest to McCook.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The storm system moved into southwest Nebraska on Friday afternoon and was expected to bring sleet, freezing rain and snow to parts of central Nebraska by evening.