Kevin Hill uses a snow blower to remove snow from his front sidewalk last month in Scottsbluff. Scottsbluff and other areas of the Panhandle could see up to a foot of snow from the latest winter storm.
A major winter storm bearing down on Nebraska could make travel extremely difficult for the Thanksgiving holiday period.
Most of the state is in either a winter storm warning, winter storm watch or winter weather advisory, with snow expected to start Monday afternoon in the Panhandle and spread across the state by Tuesday night.
The National Weather Service is forecasting up to a foot of snow in some locations in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska. Areas of central and northeast Nebraska could see as much as 10 inches.
Lancaster County was one of the few counties not included in any of the winter weather advisories as of Monday morning, but the weather service also included Lincoln in its area of greatest uncertainty regarding snowfall.
The current forecast is for 1-4 inches Tuesday in Lincoln, with most of that likely falling after 4 p.m. But go 40 miles north, and up to 7 inches is forecast in Fremont. Go 40 miles south, and Beatrice is forecast to get anywhere from 0-2 inches.
The snow that does fall is likely to make travel difficult, with the weather service warning of "near whiteout conditions" in some areas.
Winds in the Lincoln area could gust near 40 mph Tuesday night and near 35 mph on Wednesday.
As of Monday morning, there was one flight cancellation listed, a Tuesday morning Southwest flight From to Denver, but there are likely to be more. The Denver area is forecast to get up to 11 inches of snow Monday night into Tuesday.
The Denver Post reported that several airlines, including United, which flies to Denver from Lincoln and Omaha, and Southwest and Frontier, which fly to Denver from Omaha, were offering fee waivers, allowing passengers to change their flights.
The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced Monday that it will close Tuesday and Wednesday because of the area forecast, which calls for 6-8 inches of snow. The university also announced that a women's basketball game scheduled for Tuesday was postponed, while a men's game against Wayne State College was moved to Wednesday.
While the heaviest snow is forecast to fall on Tuesday, there are chances for snow in Lincoln on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The best chance is on Thanksgiving day, with a 60% chance of snow, most of it likely before 2 p.m.