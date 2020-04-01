Winter may make brief return on Friday in Lincoln and Nebraska

Lincoln is starting off April the same way it ended March -- warm -- but that will change soon.

After forecast highs in the 70s Wednesday and 60s Thursday, the city is in for a brief return to winter on Friday.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a high of only 42 on Friday, with a possibility of freezing rain, sleet and even snow. Any snow is expected to be light, with no accumulation due to warm surfaces and temperatures above freezing.

The winter weather will actually start moving across the state late Wednesday into early Thursday. Heavy icing and accumulating snow are possible farther to the west, with the highest snow amounts likely in the northwestern part of the Panhandle. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Sheridan County starting Wednesday night.

The good news is that the cold snap will be short-lived. Highs in Lincoln are forecast to be back in the 50s on Saturday and the 60s on Sunday. The longer-term forecast calls for highs in the 70s on Monday and Tuesday.

March, which ended with back-to-back days in the 70s, continued a trend of warmer-than normal temperatures, with an average temperature 4.2 degrees above average. That marked the fourth month in a row with above-average temperatures.