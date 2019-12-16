Winning Pick 5 ticket worth $202K sold in Lincoln is set to expire

A $202,000 Nebraska Pick 5 prize from August is about to expire, according to the Nebraska Lottery.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
The ticket, sold for the Aug. 4 drawing at the U-Stop at 110 W. O St., matched all five winning numbers (6, 10, 14, 32, 33).
Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. The $202,000 Pick 5 prize will expire on Jan. 31.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter
Todd Henrichs
City editor
City editor for the Lincoln Journal Star.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today