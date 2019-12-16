You are the owner of this article.
Winning Pick 5 ticket worth $202K sold in Lincoln is set to expire
A $202,000 Nebraska Pick 5 prize from August is about to expire, according to the Nebraska Lottery.

The ticket, sold for the Aug. 4 drawing at the U-Stop at 110 W. O St., matched all five winning numbers (6, 10, 14, 32, 33). 

Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. The $202,000 Pick 5 prize will expire on Jan. 31.

Victoria Ayotte Brown
