A winning Nebraska Pick 5 ticket worth $210,000 was sold at a Crete grocery store ahead of Thursday night's drawing, the state's lottery system announced.

Sold at Crete Foodmart, the ticket matched all five winning numbers — 12, 15, 16, 37 and 38 — from Thursday night's Nebraska Pick 5 draw, good for a $210,000 jackpot, the lottery system said in a news release.

Lottery players who win prizes of $20,000 or more must claim their winnings in person at the Nebraska Lottery headquarters in Lincoln.

Winning tickets expire 180 days after the drawing.

Players can check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com or by calling the lottery office at 402-471-6100.

