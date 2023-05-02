Some lucky person who went to a Lincoln grocery store is now $62,000 richer.

The Nebraska Lottery on Monday announced that a winning Pick 5 ticket worth $62,000 was sold at the A Street Market at 33rd and A streets. The ticket matched all five winning numbers in Monday's drawing: 2, 4, 8, 18 and 22.

The winner has 180 days to claim the winning ticket, which must be claimed in person at lottery headquarters in Lincoln.

The Nebraska pick 5 jackpot starts at $50,000 and grows by $4,000 after each drawing without a winner. Odds in winning the jackpot are 1 in 501,942

