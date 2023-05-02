Related to this story

$224K lottery ticket sold in Omaha

The Nebraska Lottery said someone bought a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket matching all five numbers on Friday at the CVS store at 2609 S. 132nd St. in Omaha.

