Winners announced for Mayor's Arts Awards

The Lincoln Arts Council has announced the individuals and organizations to be honored at the 42nd annual Mayor’s Arts Awards on April 14 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
This year’s theme, “An Ode to Joy,” pays tribute to the 250th birthday of that song’s composer, Ludwig van Beethoven.
Honorees are:
* Mayor's Choice Award: Kathleen Grossman and Down Under Pottery.
* Outstanding Event Award: Vision Maker Media.
* Outstanding Arts Organization: Fiendish Plots.
* Artistic Achievement Award — Performing Arts: Kim Osborne Salistean.
* Artistic Achievement Award — Visual Arts: Robert Esquivel.
* Artistic Achievement Award — Youth: Natalie Leininger.
* Artistic Achievement Award — Literary Arts: Lucy Adkins and Becky Breed.
* Gladys Lux Education Award: Robert Henrichs.
* Legacy of the Arts Award: Joe Ruffo.
* Heart of the Arts Award: Eric Stearns.
* ArtScene Backstage Award: Kathryn Cover.
* Benefactor of the Arts Award: Jack and Sally Campbell.
* Lincoln Community Foundation Arts for Kids Award: The Girl Scouts artVenture program.
* Larry Enersen Urban Design Awards: The Lumberworks Block, the N Street Bikeway and the BikeLNK bike-share program.
Each award winner will receive an original art piece by Lincoln glass artist Marc Kornbluh.
The event will also honor the recipients of the Kimmel Foundation Emerging Artist Awards — visual artist Sophia Kay Ruppert and writer Amy Keller. Each award includes a $1,000 stipend and a two-week residency at the Kimmel Harding Nelson Center for the Arts.
The Mayor’s Arts Awards event, which is open to the public, begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m. and includes a dinner, awards presentation and winners' reception.
Tickets are $80 and are available from the Lincoln Arts Council at 402-434-2787 or artscene.org. The reservation deadline is March 28.
Local artists are creating work based on the “Ode to Joy” theme. The pieces will be on display at the event and available for purchase to benefit the Lincoln Arts Council.