Winners announced for Mayor's Arts Awards

* ArtScene Backstage Award: Kathryn Cover.

* Benefactor of the Arts Award: Jack and Sally Campbell.

* Lincoln Community Foundation Arts for Kids Award: The Girl Scouts artVenture program.

* Larry Enersen Urban Design Awards: The Lumberworks Block, the N Street Bikeway and the BikeLNK bike-share program.

Each award winner will receive an original art piece by Lincoln glass artist Marc Kornbluh.

The event will also honor the recipients of the Kimmel Foundation Emerging Artist Awards — visual artist Sophia Kay Ruppert and writer Amy Keller. Each award includes a $1,000 stipend and a two-week residency at the Kimmel Harding Nelson Center for the Arts.

The Mayor’s Arts Awards event, which is open to the public, begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m. and includes a dinner, awards presentation and winners' reception.

Tickets are $80 and are available from the Lincoln Arts Council at 402-434-2787 or artscene.org. The reservation deadline is March 28.