A winter weather advisory is in effect for Lincoln until 9 a.m. today, and drivers are urged to watch for slick areas.
Twenty city crews were at work overnight applying granular salt pre-wet with brine to arterial, bus and school routes, the city said. Some crews reported that treated streets were partially covered in snow.
A north wind of 16 mph with gusts to 29 mph made the temperature at 8 a.m. feel like 2 degrees, even though the temperature was 17.
Monday night's low is expected to be 3 degrees with winds becoming calm. Tuesday will warm up to about 33 degrees, the National Weather Service forecast.