A sculpture honoring University of Nebraska alumna Willa Cather will be unveiled next week in Washington, D.C.

On June 7 at 10 a.m., Cather’s 7-foot sculpture will be dedicated and unveiled in the National Statuary Hall in the United States Capital.

Live viewing parties of the dedication ceremony are planned at the Nebraska History Museum in Lincoln and the National Willa Cather Center’s Opera House in Red Cloud. Both events are free and open to the public. The ceremony will also be available on C-Span and on the website of the Speaker of the House for a live broadcast.

Littleton Alston from Red Cloud was selected from more than 70 artists to design Cather’s sculpture. Alston is an associate professor of sculpture at Creighton University in Omaha and is the first African American artist to have a sculpture in the National Statuary Hall Collection.

“It was an immense honor to create the Willa Cather sculpture for Statuary Hall,” Alston said in a Nebraska Today article. “I’m thrilled that Nebraska will finally have a literary heroine representing our state in the U.S. Capitol.”

Cather, a world-renowned author, will be the first Pulitzer Prize Winner and 12th woman represented in the collection. She began her time at the University of Nebraska in 1890, where her writing talents drove her into journalism and criticism. That included a stint at the Nebraska State Journal in Lincoln, where Cather served as an art critic from 1893-1896. She would later receive the Pulitzer Prize in 1923 for her novel, “One of Ours.” Her sculpture will join the one of Ponca Chief Standing Bear, which was installed in 2019.

Andrew Jewell, co-director of University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Digital Research in the Humanities and advisory editor to the Cather Archive said in the Nebraska Today article that Cather is a key voice in our state’s storytelling.

“Willa Cather very explicitly represents Nebraska and Nebraskans in multiple works,” said Jewell. “To have her statue alongside that of Chief Standing Bear in the U.S. Capitol reflects the complex history of Nebraska. Their stories represent very different experiences and, as a Nebraskan, I’m thrilled that they will be there together.”

Close Willa Cather A visitor takes in one of the displays at the new National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud. Willa Cather This desk and silk velvet opera coat owned by Willa Cather are displayed in the study room at the new National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud. Willa Cather Education director and archivist Tracy Tucker is available to help researchers at the new National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud. Willa Cather Visitors peruse the gift shop at the new National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud. Willa Cather Center A visitor, a photo of Willa Cather and Cather's handwriting are all visible in the reflections of a display case at the new National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud. Willa Cather A passport and passenger book are among the artifacts on display at the new National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud. Willa Cather This mahogany desk is one of two in the collection at the new National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud. Willa Cather The Cather family bible is among the artifacts on display at the newly built National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud. Willa Cather Personal belongings are arranged on a desk that was owned by Willa Cather at the new National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud. Willa Cather Bruce Larsen, of Clay Center, check out a timeline of the author's life at the new National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud. Willa Cather A dress and velvet coat that belonged to Willa Cather and came from high-end, New York City clothier Jay Thorpe, is among the artifacts on display at the newly built National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud. Willa Cather The calling card holder described in "A Lost Lady" is among the artifacts on display at the newly built National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud. Willa Cather Center A portrait of the author looks out onto North Webster Street at the National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud. Willa Cather Center An original illustration from "My Antonia" is on display at the new National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud. Photos: Willa Cather Pioneer Memorial and Educational Foundation Willa Cather A visitor takes in one of the displays at the new National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud. Willa Cather This desk and silk velvet opera coat owned by Willa Cather are displayed in the study room at the new National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud. Willa Cather Education director and archivist Tracy Tucker is available to help researchers at the new National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud. Willa Cather Visitors peruse the gift shop at the new National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud. Willa Cather Center A visitor, a photo of Willa Cather and Cather's handwriting are all visible in the reflections of a display case at the new National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud. Willa Cather A passport and passenger book are among the artifacts on display at the new National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud. Willa Cather This mahogany desk is one of two in the collection at the new National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud. Willa Cather The Cather family bible is among the artifacts on display at the newly built National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud. Willa Cather Personal belongings are arranged on a desk that was owned by Willa Cather at the new National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud. Willa Cather Bruce Larsen, of Clay Center, check out a timeline of the author's life at the new National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud. Willa Cather A dress and velvet coat that belonged to Willa Cather and came from high-end, New York City clothier Jay Thorpe, is among the artifacts on display at the newly built National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud. Willa Cather The calling card holder described in "A Lost Lady" is among the artifacts on display at the newly built National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud. Willa Cather Center A portrait of the author looks out onto North Webster Street at the National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud. Willa Cather Center An original illustration from "My Antonia" is on display at the new National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud.