Will record gas prices keep more people at home for the holiday weekend?

Eli Soell had planned to head to Kansas City to see his parents over Memorial Day weekend, even though he had just been there for his sister's high school graduation.

But after looking at what the drive had cost him, Soell decided to stay home.

The 23-year-old said he spent more than $120 just on gas to drive to the Kansas City area and back last weekend, and decided it wasn't worth it to do it again.

"Once I got home and looked at what it cost me to get there and back, I decided staying in Lincoln would be smarter than spending nearly $300, over two weekends in a row, in gas alone," Soell said.

As of Thursday morning, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was just under $4.23 a gallon in Lincoln, within a penny of the city's all-time record price set Wednesday. The statewide average was only slightly lower at $4.18 a gallon, which was also a record high.

And those prices are among the lowest in the country. Entering the holiday travel weekend, only six states have lower average prices than Nebraska, according to AAA. The national average as of Thursday was $4.60 a gallon.

The high prices don't seem to be deterring everyone from traveling this weekend, however.

AAA is predicting more than 39 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home, with nearly 35 million driving, the most since the coronavirus pandemic began.

“Memorial Day is always a good predictor of what’s to come for summer travel,” Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, said in a news release this month. “Based on our projections, summer travel isn’t just heating up, it will be on fire. People are overdue for a vacation and they are looking to catch up on some much-needed R&R in the coming months.”

Brian Ortner, a spokesman for AAA Nebraska, said people feel more comfortable traveling now than they did earlier in the pandemic and want to get out. That means they likely won't be deterred by high gas prices, but they may get more creative in what kinds of trips they take.

Gas prices aren't the only travel cost that is surging. Airline fares also are up considerably. A survey from CheapAir.com found the average ticket price in April was up 26% compared with a year ago. At Omaha's Eppley Airfield, that increase was even higher: 31%.

AAA said the average airline ticket price for Memorial Day is $160 more than it was last year.

"Fares in general ... are incredibly high," said David Haring, executive director of the Lincoln Airport.

Haring said that planes at the airport are usually pretty full this time of year, so it's hard to tell if there are more or fewer people planning to fly for Memorial Day.

AAA is forecasting more than 3 million will do so this weekend, which is only slightly below the number from 2019. That's despite airlines having cut their available flights by more than 10% due to a pilot shortage.

The company said people who are flying should expect large crowds and potential flight delays, especially if there are weather issues.

Speaking of the weather, those who are staying close to home for Memorial Day weekend get a forecast that's conducive to outside activities. The National Weather Service is forecasting a high near 80 in Lincoln on Friday, in the mid-80s for Saturday and the low 90s Sunday and Monday.

That could mean a rush to pools and parks, but people should be prepared for reduced hours and services.

Lincoln city pools will not open until Monday — the third time in the last four years they have opened later than normal.

In 2019, cold temperatures delayed the opening, and in 2020 pools opened late due to COVID-19. This year, the delay is due to staffing shortages, which also is leading to reduced hours and no concessions at several pools, including Star City Shores.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission also earlier this week announced reduced hours and services at Mahoney State Park and Platte River State Park because of staffing shortages and recommended people call park offices in advance for more information.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.