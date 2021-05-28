Will high gas prices, low temperatures dampen Lincoln's Memorial Day spirit?

Nebraskans are about to celebrate their first relatively normal Memorial Day in two years, but Mother Nature — and gas prices — threaten to put a damper on it.

AAA expects 37 million people nationally to travel at least 50 miles this weekend, up 60% from last year. Those who do so by automobile will face the highest Memorial Day gas prices in seven years.

As of Thursday, the average price of gas nationally was $3.04 a gallon, the highest it's been at this time of year since 2014.

The average locally is lower, at $2.95 in Lincoln and $2.91 statewide, but those also are the highest prices since 2014. They're also more than $1 more per gallon than they were last year at this time.

“With the increase in travel demand, gas prices are going to be expensive no matter where you fill up, so plan ahead," said AAA spokeswoman Jeanette McGee.

For those hopping on a plane, there now is an additional option at the Lincoln Airport. Delta Air Lines brought back its flight to Minneapolis on Wednesday, after taking it off the schedule last July because of the drop in air travel because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Airport Executive Director David Haring said passenger interest in the restarted flight "is even better than we anticipated."