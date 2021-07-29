 Skip to main content
Wildfires in Canada could have an impact on air quality in Lincoln
Smoke

Kansas fires send a haze across Lincoln on April 11, 2017, one of the four days that year when the air quality index has been unhealthy for 24 hours. The Capitol and the Lincoln skyline as seen from Arnold Heights Park.

 KRISTIN STREFF, Journal Star file photo

As wildfires ravage the western U.S. the smoke is traveling thousands of miles and affecting air quality on the opposite coast.

The air quality in Nebraska could be affected in the coming days by wildfires in the western U.S. and Canada, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services warned Thursday.

Through Sunday, the Air Quality Index in Nebraska could be unhealthy for sensitive groups, the department said in a news release.

During that time, sensitive groups should consider reducing prolonged outdoor exertion, according to the department.

Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy staff monitor smoke levels and wind directions to assess if Nebraska's air quality may be affected. Advisories are based on data provided by the National Weather Service, smoke plume modeling and air quality monitors located around the state.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or hmuslic@journalstar.com

