Wild woods: House in the country swallowed by city, trees and time

“I don’t know much about them; they keep to themselves,” she said. “They occasionally have a tree trimmer come out and take a tree down, but not too many.”

One of “the boys” used to blow the snow from her sidewalk, and she appreciated that.

Early on, she would get animals in her yard, she said. Raccoons, rabbits, even a deer once.

“But they don’t bother me now that I got a big fence up.”

In court, and on the market

In 2017, Stewart fielded a report that stood out among all the complaints of overgrown bushes and unsightly trees:

“Paint peeling off half of house … looks deserted.”

That could be enforceable, and the housing inspector took a look. He found deteriorating paint, rotting soffit and fascia, a hole in the roof.

He sent a notice of violation, with a deadline to get the house up to code. Nothing happened, so he sent another.

The brothers told him they were trying to sell the property, so Stewart was patient, giving them until July 2018.

“I gave them an ample amount of time,” he said.